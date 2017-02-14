Namibia: Immigration Services Reduces Operations to Survive

HOME affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana told her staff on Thursday last week in Windhoek that they needed to manage available resources prudently to achieve their goals. Iivula-Ithana said working overtime, which depletes the meagre ministerial resources, would be discouraged and restricted, and supervisors should set targets for subordinates to complete work during normal working hours.

