Namibia: Immigration Services Reduces...

Namibia: Immigration Services Reduces Operations to Survive

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AllAfrica.com

HOME affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana told her staff on Thursday last week in Windhoek that they needed to manage available resources prudently to achieve their goals. Iivula-Ithana said working overtime, which depletes the meagre ministerial resources, would be discouraged and restricted, and supervisors should set targets for subordinates to complete work during normal working hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec '16 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16) Jul '16 between the lines 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,763 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC