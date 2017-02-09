Namibia: Govt Supports Collective Wit...

Namibia: Govt Supports Collective Withdrawal From ICC

INTERNATIONAL relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says Namibia fully supports Africa's collective withdrawal from the International Criminal Court as decided by African leaders last week. Responding to questions at a breakfast meeting with editors in Windhoek yesterday, she said although Namibia was still a party to the Rome Statute, the country supported the principled position of other African leaders for a collective withdrawal from the ICC.

Chicago, IL

