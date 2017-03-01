Namibia: Chopper Crash Caused By Weat...

Namibia: Chopper Crash Caused By Weather and Pilot Error

Friday Feb 10 Read more: AllAfrica.com

A FATAL helicopter crash near Windhoek in April last year was caused by a combination of poor visibility in cloudy conditions and errors by the pilot of the aircraft, it has been concluded in the official accident investigation report. Pilot Lambert Roux , who was killed when the Robinson R44 helicopter he was flying crashed in mountainous terrain south-east of Windhoek, flew into known conditions where he would have had to rely only on his helicopter's instruments to stay orientated, the aircraft accident investigators who investigated the incident recorded in their report.

Chicago, IL

