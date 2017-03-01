Namibia: Chopper Crash Caused By Weather and Pilot Error
A FATAL helicopter crash near Windhoek in April last year was caused by a combination of poor visibility in cloudy conditions and errors by the pilot of the aircraft, it has been concluded in the official accident investigation report. Pilot Lambert Roux , who was killed when the Robinson R44 helicopter he was flying crashed in mountainous terrain south-east of Windhoek, flew into known conditions where he would have had to rely only on his helicopter's instruments to stay orientated, the aircraft accident investigators who investigated the incident recorded in their report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC