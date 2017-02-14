Namibia: Budget Cuts Drown Fisheries

Namibia: Budget Cuts Drown Fisheries

Fisheries minister Bernhardt Esau on Friday said his ministry would struggle to determine the total allowable catches and also protect Namibia from illegal fishing due to a 42% budget cut. Addressing staff in Windhoek, he said the ministry's budget would be cut by 42,26% for 2017/18, which would affect operations.

Chicago, IL

