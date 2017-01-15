Namibia: 40 People Evicted in Windhoek

Namibia: 40 People Evicted in Windhoek

FORTY people were left homeless in Windhoek yesterday after they were apparently evicted from their home of 30 years. The evictees were staying in a complex on Kinshasa Street, Wanaheda, when they were served with eviction notices on 6 September 2016.

