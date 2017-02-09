Hundreds of Namibians benefit from Chinese farming training program

The 15 Chinese agriculture experts were part of the Tripartite Agreement on South to South Cooperation entered into between Namibia, China and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations on June 2014. Under the agreement, China deployed 15 experts from various agricultural fields, who for the past two years provided technical assistance to Namibia's irrigation projects, veterinary laboratories and research stations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.