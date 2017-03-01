Africa: And The 2016 Mo Ibrahim Prize...

Africa: And The 2016 Mo Ibrahim Prize for African Leadership Goes To... No One

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation today announced that there is no winner of the 2016 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership. The announcement was made following a meeting of the independent Prize Committee, chaired by Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim, and the Mo Ibrahim Foundation's Board meeting last weekend.

Chicago, IL

