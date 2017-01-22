World briefs: A colonial-era wound op...

World briefs: A colonial-era wound opens in Namibia

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The statue, depicting a German marine holding a rifle in his hands and standing guard over a dying comrade, has stood undisturbed for decades in the most prominent spot in Swakopmund, a city on Namibia's coast. It was erected in 1908 to commemorate soldiers who helped crush a rebellion against German colonial rule by the Herero and Nama ethnic groups.

Chicago, IL

