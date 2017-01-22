World briefs: A colonial-era wound opens in Namibia
The statue, depicting a German marine holding a rifle in his hands and standing guard over a dying comrade, has stood undisturbed for decades in the most prominent spot in Swakopmund, a city on Namibia's coast. It was erected in 1908 to commemorate soldiers who helped crush a rebellion against German colonial rule by the Herero and Nama ethnic groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan '16
|zef
|62
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC