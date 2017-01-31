President Kenyatta commends APRM memb...

President Kenyatta commends APRM member countries

President of Kenya and Chairperson of the APR Forum, H. E. Uhuru Kenyatta, commended the Governments of the APRM Member Countries for their openness in recounting their successes and challenges in the peer review process. The APRM held an eventful 26th Summit of Heads of State and Government Participating in the African Peer Review Mechanism [APR Forum] on 28 January 2017 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Chicago, IL

