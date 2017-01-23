Namibia: Two More Chinese in Court Ov...

Namibia: Two More Chinese in Court Over Rhino Horns

ANOTHER two Chinese nationals caught in possession of rhino horns last Thursday will appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court today. She said the two Chinese men were caught on Thursday evening after the police raided their house at Berhoff Flats in Eros, Windhoek.

Chicago, IL

