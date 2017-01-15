Namibia To Host The Queen's Baton

Namibia will host the Queen's Baton Relay from April 27 to 29 in Windhoek as part of pre-Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games celebrations, Namibia Press Agency reported. The games take place in Australia from April 4 to 15 2018, while the Youth Commonwealth Games take place in the Bahamas from July 23 to 29 this year.

