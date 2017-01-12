Namibia: Pupils Suffer Rashes, 3 Companies Accused of Pollution
ABOUT thirty-four pupils from the Aris Primary School at Krumhuk, 26 kilometres south of Windhoek, developed a mysterious skin condition last year which residents claim could have been caused by pollution produced by the operations of three nearby companies. The Aris Primary School has about 180 pupils, who inhale and absorb the waste emitted by the plants, a situation residents describe as a "legal genocide".
