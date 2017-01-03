Namibia: Former Brave Warriors Team Medic Charged Over Rhino Killings

FORMER Brave Warriors football team medic Gerson Kandjii and two other men arrested over the killing of two rhinoceroses at a farm in the Gobabis district shortly before Christmas are due to make a first appearance in the Gobabis Magistrate's Court early next week. Kandjii , Justice Mona Domingo , and Erwin Tjiteere made a first court appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura on a charge of hunting of specially protected game on Friday last week.

