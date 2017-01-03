Namibia: Former Brave Warriors Team M...

Namibia: Former Brave Warriors Team Medic Charged Over Rhino Killings

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

FORMER Brave Warriors football team medic Gerson Kandjii and two other men arrested over the killing of two rhinoceroses at a farm in the Gobabis district shortly before Christmas are due to make a first appearance in the Gobabis Magistrate's Court early next week. Kandjii , Justice Mona Domingo , and Erwin Tjiteere made a first court appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura on a charge of hunting of specially protected game on Friday last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec 7 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... Jul '16 between the lines 2
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '16 zef 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,095 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,762

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC