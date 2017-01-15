Harruna Attah bids Namibian President...

Harruna Attah bids Namibian President farewell

Friday Jan 27

The President of the Republic of Namibia has paid glowing tribute to the outgoing High Commissioner of Ghana to Namibia, Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah whose time has ended. Dr. Hage Gottfried Geingob noted with satisfaction the ever-growing closeness of the two countries and hoped for even stronger ties in the future and commended the High Commissioner for being a catalyst in that growth.

