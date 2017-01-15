Harruna Attah bids Namibian President farewell

The President of the Republic of Namibia has paid glowing tribute to the outgoing High Commissioner of Ghana to Namibia, Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah whose time has ended. Dr. Hage Gottfried Geingob noted with satisfaction the ever-growing closeness of the two countries and hoped for even stronger ties in the future and commended the High Commissioner for being a catalyst in that growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.