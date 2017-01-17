#Graphite News: CKR Carbon (TSX-V: $C...

#Graphite News: CKR Carbon (TSX-V: $CKR) Acquires Controlling Interest in Aukam Graphite Project

January 17, 2017

January 17, 2017 CKR Carbon Corporation , a graphite development Company, and operator of the Aukam vein graphite project in Namibia, is pleased to announce that it has earned a majority interest in Exclusive Prospecting License 3895 that covers the Aukam graphite deposit. Under the terms of a Farm Out agreement between CKR and Next Graphite Inc. signed on September 12, 2016, CKR will earn a direct 63% interest in the License and the Project upon completion of investing US$1.1 million in cash; or the completion of the plant and infrastructure set up; and government authorization to begin commercial operations.

