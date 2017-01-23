Germany hints at payments for colonia...

Germany hints at payments for colonial-era Namibia killings

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Houston Chronicle

A poster for the exhibition 'German Colonialism' with a historic German spiked helmet displayed outside the German Historic Museum in Berlin, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Germany says Friday Jan. 6, 2017 it could make further payments to Namibia for the killing of 65,000 tribes people by German colonial troops during the early 20th century.

