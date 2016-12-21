.com | 'Naked' decomposing body of a woman 'found under a bridge in Namibia'
Windhoek A decomposing body of a Namibian woman was found under a bridge along Florence Nightingale Street, a police official says, adding that the woman might have been "rapped before being murdered". According to The Namibian , police spokesperson, Fabian Amukwelele, said the naked and partially decomposing body was found by passers-by on Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec 7
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini...
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan '16
|zef
|62
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC