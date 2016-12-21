.com | 'Naked' decomposing body of a ...

.com | 'Naked' decomposing body of a woman 'found under a bridge in Namibia'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News24

Windhoek A decomposing body of a Namibian woman was found under a bridge along Florence Nightingale Street, a police official says, adding that the woman might have been "rapped before being murdered". According to The Namibian , police spokesperson, Fabian Amukwelele, said the naked and partially decomposing body was found by passers-by on Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec 7 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... Jul '16 between the lines 2
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '16 zef 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,895

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC