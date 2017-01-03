Angola: SME Records Over 468.000 Migratory Movements
At least 468.238 migratory movements were recorded in the border posts of Santa Clara, Ruacan, Okalonga and Calueque with the Republic of Namibia by the Migration and Foreigners Service in 2016. According to the institution's annual report, which reached Angopon Thursday, of the land movement verified in these posts, 279.588 are nationals and 188.650 foreigners, who used documents such as passports, laissez-passer and border crossing card.
