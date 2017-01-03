Angola: SME Records Over 468.000 Migr...

Angola: SME Records Over 468.000 Migratory Movements

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

At least 468.238 migratory movements were recorded in the border posts of Santa Clara, Ruacan, Okalonga and Calueque with the Republic of Namibia by the Migration and Foreigners Service in 2016. According to the institution's annual report, which reached Angopon Thursday, of the land movement verified in these posts, 279.588 are nationals and 188.650 foreigners, who used documents such as passports, laissez-passer and border crossing card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec '16 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... Jul '16 between the lines 2
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '16 zef 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,689,181

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC