A Namibian Truck Driver Rescues an Or...

A Namibian Truck Driver Rescues an Orphaned Baby Aardvark He Found Leaning Against His Vehicle

Monday Jan 23

In 2016, a Namibian truck driver discovered a baby aardvark leaning against one of the tires of his vehicle. After looking around for the aardvark's mother, the driver decided to leave the tiny, hairless baby in the capable hands of Dr. Erika de Jager of ZURI Orphanage in Tsumeb, Namibia .

Chicago, IL

