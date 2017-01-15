A Namibian Truck Driver Rescues an Orphaned Baby Aardvark He Found Leaning Against His Vehicle
In 2016, a Namibian truck driver discovered a baby aardvark leaning against one of the tires of his vehicle. After looking around for the aardvark's mother, the driver decided to leave the tiny, hairless baby in the capable hands of Dr. Erika de Jager of ZURI Orphanage in Tsumeb, Namibia .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan '16
|zef
|62
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC