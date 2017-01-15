15kg of cocaine and 13kg of ecstasy seized at OR Tambo

Customs officers at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg intercepted 15kg of cocaine and 13.2kg of ecstasy with an estimated street value of R8 million, the South African Revenue Services said on Thursday. "In yesterday's [Wednesday] incident, a detector dog reacted positively to a shipment from Sao Paulo [in Brazil] via Johannesburg in transit to Windhoek [in Namibia] at the OR Tambo International Airport," Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela said.

