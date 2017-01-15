15kg of cocaine and 13kg of ecstasy seized at OR Tambo
Customs officers at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg intercepted 15kg of cocaine and 13.2kg of ecstasy with an estimated street value of R8 million, the South African Revenue Services said on Thursday. "In yesterday's [Wednesday] incident, a detector dog reacted positively to a shipment from Sao Paulo [in Brazil] via Johannesburg in transit to Windhoek [in Namibia] at the OR Tambo International Airport," Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC