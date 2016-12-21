Southern Africa: Namibia's Foreign Reserves Remain Sufficient - Central Bank

Namibia's stock of international reserves remains sufficient to meet the country's foreign obligations, according to the central bank, Bank of Namibia . Announcing this on Wednesday at an event held in Windhoek, BoN Governor Ipumbu Shiimi said, the stock of international reserves stood at 1.85 billion U.S. dollars, up from 1.67 billion U.S. dollars recorded at the last Monetary Policy committee statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.