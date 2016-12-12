Oppiwater Nominated for Most Popular Arts Festival at the Fiesta Awards
Lefra Productions and RSG's popular Oppiwater Arts Festival, which is presented onboard the luxurious MSC Sinfonia, has just been nominated for a Fiesta Award as the most popular festival in 2016. The festival is unique, with no similar festival presented on any other cruise liner worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec 7
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini...
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan '16
|zef
|62
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC