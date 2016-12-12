Oppiwater Nominated for Most Popular ...

Oppiwater Nominated for Most Popular Arts Festival at the Fiesta Awards

Lefra Productions and RSG's popular Oppiwater Arts Festival, which is presented onboard the luxurious MSC Sinfonia, has just been nominated for a Fiesta Award as the most popular festival in 2016. The festival is unique, with no similar festival presented on any other cruise liner worldwide.

