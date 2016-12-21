Namibians Urged To Unite Against Environmental Crimes

RUNDU, NAMIBIA, Dec 13 -- Namibians should unite against organised and serious environmental crimes such as poaching which involve foreign nationals' co-operation with locals for the illicit operations to be successful, says the head of the Namibian Police Force . Inspector-General of Police Sebastian Ndeitunga, speaking at the Nampol Christmas carols for the Kavango East Region division Friday, said: "Our country has been facing serious crimes like poaching and this is caused by foreigners and Namibians who have organized themselves to poach our protected resources such as rhinos and elephants."

