Namibians Urged To Unite Against Envi...

Namibians Urged To Unite Against Environmental Crimes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

RUNDU, NAMIBIA, Dec 13 -- Namibians should unite against organised and serious environmental crimes such as poaching which involve foreign nationals' co-operation with locals for the illicit operations to be successful, says the head of the Namibian Police Force . Inspector-General of Police Sebastian Ndeitunga, speaking at the Nampol Christmas carols for the Kavango East Region division Friday, said: "Our country has been facing serious crimes like poaching and this is caused by foreigners and Namibians who have organized themselves to poach our protected resources such as rhinos and elephants."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec 7 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... Jul '16 between the lines 2
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '16 zef 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,035

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC