Namibian cop charged in rhino horn smuggling case

Friday Dec 2

A police officer has been charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice for failing, or omitting to detect and stop the 18 rhino horns that were last week taken from Namibia to South Africa through the Hosea Kutako International Airport by a Chinese man. Officer Pendapala Abraham Litula, who appeared before Windhoek Magistrate Victor Nyazo on Wednesday, was on duty operating the luggage scanners when Ye Zhiwei slipped through and boarded the flight that ended with his arrest on arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg last Thursday.

Chicago, IL

