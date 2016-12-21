Namibia: 'Struggle Kids', Police Fight
SOME 'struggle kids', who camped outside the Ruben Danger Ashipala Police Training College at Ondangwa clashed with the police yesterday. The 'struggle kids' tried to forcefully enter the college, but were refused entry before they blocked the entrance with poles, stones and other items.
