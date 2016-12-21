Namibia: Rights Holders Get N$75 Million Hake Stake

THREE Namibian hake rights holders signed into a 15% shareholding worth N$75 million with Seawork Fish Processors at Walvis Bay yesterday. The three rights holders, Escalate Investments Ltd, Green Rose Trading Ltd, and Omaruru Fishing, have pooled their quotas and have each taken up a 33,3% share in the establishment of NamHake Investments, which since 1 November have become official shareholders of Seawork.

