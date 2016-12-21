Namibia President: Fidel Castro Defen...

Namibia President: Fidel Castro Defended Us When No One Else Did

Namibia's President, Hage Geingob, said that Fidel Castro was very dear to the country because he and Cuba defended the people and ''educated 3,000 when no one else was willing to support us.' ' Geingob offered an interview to a British media on his return from Havana, where he attended the funeral of the Cuban Revolutionary, who passed away on Nov 25. Geingob told New Era newspaper that when the Cubans complied with their mission in southern Africa, they 'never asked for anything' and refuted a certain trend to speak of 'dictatorship' in a certain press, when 'in any case, dictators are the ones who helped the South African government from apartheid to gag us.'

