Kevin Lerena vs. Vikapita Meroro Set For February 4th

World ranked cruiserweight KEVIN "THE KO KID" LERENA, kicks off his 2017 campaign towards a world title in style on Saturday, February 4 with his triumphant return to South Africa's premier boxing venue, Emperors Palace against VIKAPITA "BEAST MASTER" MERORO, of Windhoek, Namibia. Presented by Rodney Berman's Golden Gloves of South Africa, advance tickets for THUNDER AND LIGHTNING, may be purchased by calling 078-457-3030.

