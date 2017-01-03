Feds: Smuggler hid fake gemstones in underwear
In December 2015, South African authorities arrested Karl Christian Loibenbock at Cape Town International Airport with what they suspected were five uncut diamonds stuffed in his underwear. The diamonds turned out to be fake, authorities said.
