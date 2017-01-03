Feds: Smuggler hid fake gemstones in ...

Feds: Smuggler hid fake gemstones in underwear

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Philly.com

In December 2015, South African authorities arrested Karl Christian Loibenbock at Cape Town International Airport with what they suspected were five uncut diamonds stuffed in his underwear. The diamonds turned out to be fake, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec 7 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... Jul '16 between the lines 2
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '16 zef 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,052 • Total comments across all topics: 277,659,575

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC