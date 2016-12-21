Abandoned City: Why this town has bee...

Abandoned City: Why this town has been frozen in time

Saturday Dec 17

From Silverton in New South Wales to Bodie in California - the world is home to many once bustling villages and cities suddenly abandoned and now frozen in time. Homes and building still stand but are empty, eerily quiet and packed with sand dunes amid the plains of the desert, in south Namibia, near the coast at Lüderitz, Among the buildings of European architecture that remain: grand stately homes, a hospital, casino and theatre - all ravaged by wind and encroaching dunes that have left them feet deep in sand.

Start the conversation

