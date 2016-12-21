Zimbabwe Under-19s beat Namibia Under-19s in first T20 match

Namibia Under-19s - 135 for 6 in 20 overs Zimbabwe Under-19s - 139 for 3 in 18.2 overs Trent Jayden's unbeaten 59 powered Zimbabwe Under-19s to a seven-wicket win over Namibia Under-19s in the first of the two-match Twenty20 series between the two sides played at Windhoek's United Ground today. Albert van der Merwe and Lohan Louwrens opened Nambia's batting with promise, putting on 33 together in just under three overs before Louwrens was caught by Jayden off a Kundai Tigere delivery.

