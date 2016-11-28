Namibia's first HIV/AIDS conference a...

Namibia's first HIV/AIDS conference attracts 350 delegates

Sunday Nov 27 Read more: Xinhuanet

Namibia's first-ever HIV/AIDS conference, scheduled on Nov. 28 to 30, will see more than 350 delegates discuss ways of containing the disease. Scholars, health professionals and representatives of the World Health Organization, Namibia National Students Organization, UNAIDS as well the business community are among the delegates to attend the event.

Chicago, IL

