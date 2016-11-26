Namibia launches 2-year national water saving campaign amid severe drought
Namibia has embarked on a National Water Saving Campaign targeting public institutions such as government offices, schools, hospital and correctional services centres starting in the capital Windhoek and later to be rolled out throughout the country. Namibia's Ministry of Agriculture together with its partners, City of Windhoek, NamWater, supported by SABMiller as well German organization GIZ, joined forces and launched the campaign on Friday, which will run for a period of two years.
