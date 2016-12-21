Namibia: Genocide Meeting Turns Ugly

The meeting yesterday between Germany's Special Envoy on Genocide, Ruprecht Polenz, and the Nama Genocide Technical Committee/Ovaherero Genocide Foundation turned ugly, resulting in some members storming out. Speaking to New Era shortly after the meeting yesterday, Matu Hoffmann, a member of the technical committee, who was part of the meeting, said they felt disrespected by the German delegation and this resulted in the fallout.

