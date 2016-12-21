#Graphite News: CKR Carbon (TSXV: $CKR) Announces Start of Trenching Program at Buckingham
November 29, 2016 CKR Carbon Corporation. , a graphite development company and operator of the Aukam vein graphite project in Namibia, is pleased to announce that the Company has started a trenching program on its 100% owned Buckingham graphite project in Quebec.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec 7
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini...
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan '16
|zef
|62
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC