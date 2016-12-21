#Graphite News: CKR Carbon (TSXV: $CK...

#Graphite News: CKR Carbon (TSXV: $CKR) Announces Start of Trenching Program at Buckingham

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: InvestorIdeas.com

November 29, 2016 CKR Carbon Corporation. , a graphite development company and operator of the Aukam vein graphite project in Namibia, is pleased to announce that the Company has started a trenching program on its 100% owned Buckingham graphite project in Quebec.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec 7 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... Jul '16 between the lines 2
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '16 zef 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,012

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC