Fourth Oppiwater Arts Festival Programme Announced

RSG and Lefra Productions's fourth Oppiwater Arts Festival take place next year from April 30 to May 5 aboard the luxurious MSC Sinfonia. The OPPIWATER ARTS is a unique festival with more than 20 different productions that each play a few performances in the various theatres and venues on the MSC Sinfonia.

