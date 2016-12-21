African Union Commission Chairperson approves the deployment of 40...

African Union Commission Chairperson ...

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma , has approved the deployment of 40 short-term observers to the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the Republic of Ghana scheduled for 7 December 2016. The short-term observers will complement the work of 4 core team of election analysts and 10 long-term observers who have been deployed in the country since late October 2016, and have been following and reporting on the pre-election preparations and overall political environment.

