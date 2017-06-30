Southern Africa: SADC Seeks Investment in Energy
Southern Africa will soon convene a special conference to present its multi-billion-dollar energy infrastructure development plan to potential funders. SADC Council of Ministers chairperson, Prince Hlangusemphi of the Kingdom of Swaziland said the investors' conference is one of the issues approved by the Council which met ahead of a SADC Extraordinary Summit in Mbabane.
