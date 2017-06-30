Mozambique: Kroll Audit - Company Man...

Mozambique: Kroll Audit - Company Manager Boasts of Obstruction

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

One of the men at the centre of the scandal of Mozambique's "hidden debts" has boasted that he obstructed the work of auditors investigating the three security-linked companies Ematum , Proindicus and MAM , according to a Friday report from the Bloomberg agency. Antonio do Rosario, an agent of the State Information and Security Service , is also the chairperson of the boards of all three companies which between them borrowed over two billion dollars from European banks in 2013 and 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,679 • Total comments across all topics: 282,185,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC