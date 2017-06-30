Mozambique: Kroll Audit - Company Manager Boasts of Obstruction
One of the men at the centre of the scandal of Mozambique's "hidden debts" has boasted that he obstructed the work of auditors investigating the three security-linked companies Ematum , Proindicus and MAM , according to a Friday report from the Bloomberg agency. Antonio do Rosario, an agent of the State Information and Security Service , is also the chairperson of the boards of all three companies which between them borrowed over two billion dollars from European banks in 2013 and 2014.
