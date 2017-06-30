Mozambique: Foot-Dragging On Peace; Kroll Responses

Government failed to withdraw its troops from Gorongosa by Friday 30 June, as President Filipe promised Renamo head Afonso Dhlakama on the telephone at the beginning of May. In an independence day speech on 25 June Nyusi effectively admitted the failure to withdraw, and said that 8 of 26 positions surrounding Dhlakama's headquarters would be vacated by the end of the week. Dhlakama said on Thursday 29 June that 2 units had moved short distances, but none had left Gorongosa.

