Mozambique: Fight Against Child Marriages Starts in the Family - President
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday declared that the fight against child marriages must start inside the family, where the children are living. Speaking at a rally in the Chidzolomondo administrative post, in the western province of Tete, Nyusi said that families and communities must take responsibility for stopping child marriages.
