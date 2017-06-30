Mozambique: Catholic Bishops Demand Action On Secret Debt
The Mozambican Catholic Church has added its voice to those demanding that the debts of the security-related companies Ematum , Proindicus and MAM be declard unconstitutional. The debts, for a total of just over two billion US dollars were contracted from the European banks Credit Suisse and VTB of Russia in 2013 and 2014.
