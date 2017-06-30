Chissano pays homage to late Botswana President Masire

Joaquim Alberto Chissano, a former president of Mozambique, and Chairman of the Africa Forum, has paid tribute to the late Sir Quett John Masire, the former President of Botswana and a member of the Africa Forum, who died recently in Gaborone,. In a letter to Botswana President Seretse Khama, Masire's family and the people of Botswana, Chissano wrote: "His Excellency Masire was a natural leader with the capacity to translate the vision for a prosperous nation into reality.

