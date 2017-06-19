Zimbabwe: Mozambicans Embrace Bond No...

Zimbabwe: Mozambicans Embrace Bond Notes, Trade Them in Black Market

Tuesday Jun 13

As Zimbabwe continues to grapple with cash shortages with banks limiting daily withdrawals to as little as $80 per week, bond notes have flooded the Mozambican markets. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, last year, introduced a surrogate currency as a panacea to cash shortages and curb externalization of foreign currency but the situation has worsened with bank queues refusing to go.

