Vitol, Gunvor eye Mozambique fuel distributor privatisation -report

Global oil traders Vitol and Gunvor [GGL.UL] are interested in buying Mozambique's struggling state-owned fuel distributor Petromac, local media reported on Wednesday. An executive at Switzerland-based Gunvor and a senior investment manager at Vitol told Zitamar News, a Maputo-based news website, they are interested in the cash-strapped firm.

