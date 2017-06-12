Vitol, Gunvor eye Mozambique fuel dis...

Vitol, Gunvor eye Mozambique fuel distributor privatisation -report

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Reuters

Global oil traders Vitol and Gunvor [GGL.UL] are interested in buying Mozambique's struggling state-owned fuel distributor Petromac, local media reported on Wednesday. An executive at Switzerland-based Gunvor and a senior investment manager at Vitol told Zitamar News, a Maputo-based news website, they are interested in the cash-strapped firm.

Chicago, IL

