UPDATE 1-Mozambique did not show where $500 million in loans were spent - audit

Mozambique did not adequately show where at least $500 million out of $2 billion in loans meant for state companies was allocated, according to an audit by risk-management firm Kroll released on Saturday. The audit of the loans to EMATUM, Proindicus and Mozambique Asset Management was a condition for the International Monetary Fund to resume aid talks with one of the world's poorest countries.

