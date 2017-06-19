Three South African startups advance to Seedstars national finals
GreenFingers Mobile, EMG Technologies, and Mbora has been selected to advance to the Seedstars South Africa grand final. In addition, the 12 startups to pitch at Seedstars Mozambique has also been announced.
