Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Port Savours ...

Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Port Savours Double Delight

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

With the transport sector still savouring the expected benefits of the announced scrapping of VAT on transit cargo, a move that is likely to increase volume of consignments at the Dar es Salaam Port, the harbour has received yet another shot in the arm. The government through Tanzania Ports Authority , yesterday, signed a 36-month contract with a Chinese firm for the designing, construction, deepening and strengthening of the Dar es Salaam Port.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,573 • Total comments across all topics: 281,717,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC