Quake magnitude 5.8 strikes in Mozambique: USGS
An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude struck 60 kilometers northwest the Mozambique city of BEIRA, the United States Geological Survey said on Saturday. The USGS put the depth of the tremor at 10 km .
