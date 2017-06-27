Mozambique: Train Collides With Seven Vehicles
Five people were injured, one of them seriously, in a collision between a goods train and no less than seven vehicles in the southern Mozambican district of Magude on Sunday. The accident happened on a bridge at the entrance to Magude town, reports Tuesday's issue of the daily paper "Noticias".
